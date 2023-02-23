Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Damian Lillard, Blazers Make Music Video On Plane After Being Stuck For 7 Hours!

2/23/2023 8:15 AM PT
Being stuck on a plane for 7 hours sounds terrible, right?! Not if you're Damian Lillard or the Portland Trail Blazers ... 'cause the NBA team turned the unfortunate incident into a rap music video!!

So, the Blazers were supposed to be flying from Portland International Airport to Sacramento, California for Thursday's game against the Kings, but a severe snowstorm delayed their chartered flight for 7 hours.

Though the flight was ultimately canceled, the team took advantage of their time together on the plane by making a dope music video!

Blazers star Lillard dropped it on Wednesday via Instagram ... showing the 7-time NBA All-Star spittin' a freestyle over GloRilla and Cardi B's "Tomorrow 2" beat, while his teammates played hype men in the background.

"Man, how the f*** we stuck up in the snow? Guess we fly this bitch tomorrow." Lillard rapped.

"Back stuck on the plane, I might have to buy a fit tomorrow. And it's cuffin' weather, grab ya bitch, she might get hit tomorrow."

"Shooters in the locker room like we the Wizards, got me tight -- stuck up in this f***in' blizzard."

Of course, anyone familiar with Lillard knows outside of basketball, he loves to rap ... in fact, many consider Dame the best athlete rapper.

The 32-year-old Oakland native -- who goes by the rap name Dame D.O.L.L.A -- has released several albums during his 10-year NBA career, with some songs featuring several artists including Snoop Dogg.

Lillard also released a tribute song to Kobe Bryant that was featured on the NBA 2K21 soundtrack.

