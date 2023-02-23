Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Blended Family for Twins' Birthday Post
2/23/2023 7:22 AM PT
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are highlighting their modern family as they celebrate her 2 kids turning 15 with a bunch of pics ... some showing Ben in full stepdad mode.
J Lo posted a video Wednesday for her twins Max and Emme's birthday, and the reel has a ton of images throughout their years -- some younger pics and some more recent where they're clearly bonding with Ben.
In one instance, Ben is cradling Max in his arms while the family's out for a drive.
Now, the video also features other behind the scene family moments with Jennifer and Marc Anthony's twins ... such as shots of the twins' and their new step-siblings -- Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel ... Ben's kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
J Lo's note to her kids read, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul..."
Of course, blending their families has been really important to Jen and Ben after rekindling their romance back in 2021 ... and even more so after tying the knot last July, along with their Georgia ceremony in August.