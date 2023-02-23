Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Blended Family for Twins' Birthday Post

Play video content Instagram / @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are highlighting their modern family as they celebrate her 2 kids turning 15 with a bunch of pics ... some showing Ben in full stepdad mode.

J Lo posted a video Wednesday for her twins Max and Emme's birthday, and the reel has a ton of images throughout their years -- some younger pics and some more recent where they're clearly bonding with Ben.

In one instance, Ben is cradling Max in his arms while the family's out for a drive.

Now, the video also features other behind the scene family moments with Jennifer and Marc Anthony's twins ... such as shots of the twins' and their new step-siblings -- Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel ... Ben's kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J Lo's note to her kids read, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul..."