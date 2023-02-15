Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get 'Commitment' Tattoos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are proving their devotion to one another ... by getting inked up.

Jen just revealed the recently married couple's new tattoos ... as part of a Valentine's Day post to her husband.

J Lo is sporting some new ink on her rib cage ... an infinity symbol with an arrow cutting straight through the middle.

The tattoo looks fresh, Jen still has a bandage on the ink, which makes it hard to make out the wording, though it appears both of their names are present.

Ben's tatt is a little bit different ... but it still incorporates Jen and their marriage. He's got a pair of intertwined arrows along with their initials "J" and "B."

Jennifer captioned the post "Commitment" and that seems to be a big theme here ... she included four hashtags ... #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow ... along with a photo dump.

The photos are super cute too ... Jen included a bunch of shots of her and Ben kissing and cuddling in different locations, including a yacht.