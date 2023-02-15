Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get 'Commitment' Tattoos

BEN AND J LO We're Showing Our Commitment ... With New Tattoos!!!

2/15/2023 6:10 AM PT
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are proving their devotion to one another ... by getting inked up.

Jen just revealed the recently married couple's new tattoos ... as part of a Valentine's Day post to her husband.

jlo ben tattoos

J Lo is sporting some new ink on her rib cage ... an infinity symbol with an arrow cutting straight through the middle.

The tattoo looks fresh, Jen still has a bandage on the ink, which makes it hard to make out the wording, though it appears both of their names are present.

jlo ben tattoos

Ben's tatt is a little bit different ... but it still incorporates Jen and their marriage. He's got a pair of intertwined arrows along with their initials "J" and "B."

Jennifer captioned the post "Commitment" and that seems to be a big theme here ... she included four hashtags ... #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow ... along with a photo dump.

The photos are super cute too ... Jen included a bunch of shots of her and Ben kissing and cuddling in different locations, including a yacht.

Bennifer 2.0 is really putting some roots down ... in addition to the new ink, they also are in escrow to buy an incredible property in the L.A. area.

