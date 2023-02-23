Rapper Kay Flock Indicted On Federal Racketeering Conspiracy Charges

Kay Flock's legal problems continue to pile up while he awaits trial on murder charges ... the Bronx drill rapper was just indicted by a federal grand jury for a slew of racketeering conspiracy charges.

The new indictment accuses Kay Flock and 5 others of running the Sev Side/DOA gang ... and tacks on several counts related to his separate December 2021 murder charge, when authorities claim the rapper murdered Oscar Hernandez in cold blood outside a Bronx barbershop.

New Angle In Kay Flock Barbershop Shooting pic.twitter.com/2RX9Fq28Dn — Hvncho ✪ (@xoHvncho) December 26, 2021 @xoHvncho

According to the indictment, Sev Side/DOA's primary purpose was to commit robberies, acts of violence and financial fraud in their Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx ... they also face several counts of attempted murder and illegal firearm possession.

The 19-year-old rapper managed to maintain a nice buzz while behind bars last April, thanks to his collab with Cardi B "Shake It" which peaked at No. 51 on the Hot 100.