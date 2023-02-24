New Video Shows Accused Florida Killer Getting Arrested by Police

Play video content

The Florida man accused of fatally shooting three people -- including a 9-year-old girl and a news reporter-- screamed "They're killing me!" as the police took him to the ground and disarmed him.

Check out this dramatic body cam video, released by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, showing cops driving up to Keith Melvin Moses in Orlando on Wednesday and jumping out with their guns pointed at the alleged killer.

One cop yelled, "Get on your f***king face!" Another officer shrieked, "Get on the f***king ground!"

One of the cops shoved Moses, knocking him to the ground. The cop then straddled his chest and tried to restrain him. Moses started screaming, "They're killing me" and "Let me go!"

The cops turned him over onto his chest and cuffed his hands behind his back. Moses started complaining that he couldn't breathe while the cops suggested that he could be on drugs.

An eagle-eyed deputy noticed Moses had a "zero" in his leg pocket, meaning a weapon.

Another officer asked for his knife and cut open Moses' pant leg, revealing the alleged handgun used in the shootings. You could hear the officer say the gun "is still hot."

Police say Moses embarked on his shooting rampage Wednesday morning when he murdered a woman inside a vehicle and then fled.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and his photographer showed up at the scene to cover the slaying.

At some point, Moses allegedly returned to the scene and shot the journalists, killing Lyons and critically wounding his photog.

Cops say Moses then slipped inside a home nearby and shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. The mother was critically injured. Her daughter died.

Investigators initially said Moses knew the first victim, but a witness later contradicted that statement, saying there was no connection. Moses also had no link to the other victims.