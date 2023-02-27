Hayden Panettiere Breaks Silence on Brother Jansen's Death, Died from Enlarged Heart

Hayden Panettiere has broken her silence on the death of her younger brother, Jansen, thanking everyone for their love and also revealing how they're told he died.

In a statement to ABC News Monday, the Panettiere family says, "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."

They continue, "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning," the family said. "We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

TMZ broke the story, Panettiere was found dead inside his apartment in Nyack last weekend. According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, the 28-year-old's friends became alarmed after he no-showed a business meeting.

Jansen's friends raced over to this apartment, found him unresponsive in a chair and started CPR, but it was too late.