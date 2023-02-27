Michael B. Jordan Poses Shirtless in New Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Michael B. Jordan has done the inevitable -- linking up with Calvin Klein for a good old-fashioned underwear campaign, and all we can say ... yeah, it's about time.

The actor is the new face of the famed clothing brand's Spring 2023 collection, posing for a series of photos where he's stripped down to nothing but a pair of boxer-briefs (in a variety of colors, it seems) ... and looking chiseled in all black and white, a classic CK aesthetic.

As you can see, MBJ is in great shape (per usual) ... and the timing of this is actually perfect -- right ahead of his third "Creed" movie, where he's also bulked up and shirtless a lot.

Like we said, this was probably a long time coming ... and, frankly, we're surprised the collab didn't happen sooner. Mike's been a Hollywood hunk for years now -- and Calvin's always flocking to the latest hot body in town for a photo shoot.

Here's the thing, though ... as good-looking as Michael certainly is, he might not actually be the best new thing (eye candy-wise) around anymore. His boxing costar, Jonathan Majors, is taking the town by storm lately in equally steamy shots -- and the dude is blowing up.

JM is the face of a lot of campaigns these days ... often in as little clothes as possible. Makes sense -- his physique is top-notch (body-builder status, actually) -- and it seems movie studio execs can't get enough of him. Jon's been cast in a lot these past few years.