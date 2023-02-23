Michael B. Jordan Recreates OBJ's Iconic Catch With Eli Manning

Play video content The Eli Manning Show

Move over OBJ ... Eli Manning has a new favorite acronym -- MBJ, as in Michael B. Jordan!!!

The New York legend welcomed the movie star to MetLife Stadium in a new episode of "The Eli Manning Show" this week ... and Jordan -- a die hard Big Blue fan -- wanted to live out his childhood dream by becoming a Giant for a day.

The award-winning actor linked up with Manning and former center, Shaun O'Hara at the facility ... and Eli wanted to give Jordan the full NYG experience.

So, Manning had Jordan -- who was in full pads and helmet -- ran a couple of routes right on the field ... and then they took a shot at recreating Odell Beckham Jr's most iconic catch.

Of course, that's when OBJ maneuvered his body to catch Eli's pass with only three fingers, despite the pass interference, against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

MBJ almost pulled it off, with the luxury of having no defense on his back ... but we gotta give him credit for the acrobatic leap -- it was impressive!!!

"That was pretty good," Manning yelled after the catch. "The guy's an actor that's an athlete. MBJ! MBJ! MBJ! Touchdown dance!"

Side note -- MBJ has experience as an athlete in multiple roles ... he acted in the "Friday Night Lights" TV series, as well as his starring role in the "Creed" franchise.

He also played as a young baseball player in, "Hardball" and made an appearance in "Space Jam: A New Legacy" with LeBron James.