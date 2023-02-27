SAG Awards 2023, Stars Having Fun Behind the Scenes

This year's SAG Awards ceremony was big -- not just for the winners and, of course, movie and TV fans ... but for all the nominees and presenters who had the most fun away from the broadcast's cameras!

It was a who's who at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, CA Sunday night ... with the likes of Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Coolidge and many more showing up for their nominations -- some of whom left with new hardware.

James Marsden was all smiles backstage at the prestigious event ... the "Dead to Me" actor presented the award with Jenny Slate for Drama Series Ensemble, going to "The White Lotus."

Cara Delevingne, Aubrey Plaza and Ariana DeBose were quite the gal pals during the commercial breaks -- and Aubrey joined her "White Lotus" cast later in the night, winning the Drama Series Ensemble award.

For celebs, the fun was just starting when the show ended -- a huge crowd stuck around for People's after-party Gala with big names like Tobey Maguire, Quinta Brunson, and Laura Linney hangin' out through the night.