J. Cole Taps Drake, Usher, Burna Boy and GloRilla for Dreamville Fest 2023

J. Cole gave fans chills Tuesday with the ultra star-studded lineup for his 2023 Dreamville Festival ... because it includes himself, Drake, Usher and Burna Boy as top headliners!!!

The elusive North Carolina rapper only uses social media to get straight to a point -- and this one was directing fans to the fastly approaching festival dates of April 1-2 with a series of head bomb emojis.

A wide range of artists rounds out the bill, including several Dreamvillains, JID, Bas, Lute and Ari Lennox ... and various star power from Summer Walker, GloRilla, City Girls and Lil Durk.

Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park will serve as the event location and tickets range from $250 in the GA and $1500 for the VIP.

Cole's Dreamville is providing the music for the upcoming "Creed III" soundtrack and his manager has been hinting at him dropping his next album as well.