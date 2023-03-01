Vic Mensa Sleeps Outside In Chicago To Raise Money For Homeless Shelter

Play video content

Vic Mensa spent a night out in the cold to help raise awareness and combat the growing homeless crisis in his home city.

The rapper took to the streets Tuesday night in Chicago, in temps as low as 37 degrees, showing solidarity by doing exactly what the homeless are forced to do every night.

Play video content

Vic spent his night on the curb with his good friend, Englewood Barbie -- someone who's been sleeping under the viaduct with the homeless for weeks as a way to bring awareness.

Vic and E.B. are working toward the goal of $1 mil to open up a shelter to house the local homeless. The fundraiser has already raised over $126K, but it's still got a long way to go.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.