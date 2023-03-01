WWE Superstar Sonya Deville Arrested For Gun Possession In New Jersey

WWE superstar Sonya Deville was arrested for gun possession in New Jersey last month ... after authorities say they found a firearm in her vehicle that didn't have a proper NJ permit.

According to court docs, the incident happened on Feb. 19 in Atlantic City ... when our sources tell us a valet discovered the weapon in her car's glove box and called cops.

Police arrived on scene and arrested Deville -- real name Daria Berenato -- a short time later ... and court records show she's since been charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession -- handgun without permit.

Sources close to the wrestler tell us ... Deville got the weapon for personal protection after a 24-year-old man allegedly attempted to kidnap her during a terrifying home break-in in Florida back in 2020.

We're told the gun is registered in Florida -- but not New Jersey.

Court documents show the 29-year-old is due in court for a hearing on the matter later this month.