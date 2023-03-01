WWE Superstar Sonya Deville Arrested For Gun Possession In New Jersey
3/1/2023 11:00 AM PT
WWE superstar Sonya Deville was arrested for gun possession in New Jersey last month ... after authorities say they found a firearm in her vehicle that didn't have a proper NJ permit.
According to court docs, the incident happened on Feb. 19 in Atlantic City ... when our sources tell us a valet discovered the weapon in her car's glove box and called cops.
Police arrived on scene and arrested Deville -- real name Daria Berenato -- a short time later ... and court records show she's since been charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession -- handgun without permit.
WWE Star Sonya Deville Targeted In Terrifying Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Made
Sources close to the wrestler tell us ... Deville got the weapon for personal protection after a 24-year-old man allegedly attempted to kidnap her during a terrifying home break-in in Florida back in 2020.
We're told the gun is registered in Florida -- but not New Jersey.
Court documents show the 29-year-old is due in court for a hearing on the matter later this month.
We've reached out to Deville and WWE for comment ... but so far, no word back.