Dwyane Wade's Daughter, Zaya, Makes Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Play video content Instagram / @thomaschristos

Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya, made her runway debut in Paris on Tuesday -- crushing it in a green wool ensemble -- and Dad couldn't have been prouder, cheesin' on the sidelines ... and even shedding a tear!!!

The 15-year-old hit the catwalk at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show ... and looked as cool as ever -- while struttin' in a jacket, skirt and brown high-heeled shoes.

Wade, alongside Gabrielle Union, had a front-row seat for it all ... and check out video posted to Instagram by Zaya's stylist -- the Miami Heat legend looked like he had just won another NBA championship.

Wade said on his social media page he was "proud" of it all -- while adding, "I'm not crying, you're crying."

Play video content

The entire time that he watched Zaya go to work, the 41-year-old was seen grinning ear-to-ear ... and afterward, he gave her a big hug and words of encouragement.

He also took to his Twitter page to share a photo of the fam at the event ... writing in the caption, "Just an icon living. Zaya’s @MIUMIUofficial debut."