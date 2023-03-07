Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dwyane Wade's Daughter, Zaya, Makes Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Makes Runway Debut In Paris ... Dad Sheds A Tear!!!

3/7/2023 9:58 AM PT
HITTIN' THE RUNWAY
Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya, made her runway debut in Paris on Tuesday -- crushing it in a green wool ensemble -- and Dad couldn't have been prouder, cheesin' on the sidelines ... and even shedding a tear!!!

The 15-year-old hit the catwalk at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week show ... and looked as cool as ever -- while struttin' in a jacket, skirt and brown high-heeled shoes.

Wade, alongside Gabrielle Union, had a front-row seat for it all ... and check out video posted to Instagram by Zaya's stylist -- the Miami Heat legend looked like he had just won another NBA championship.

Wade said on his social media page he was "proud" of it all -- while adding, "I'm not crying, you're crying."

LOTS OF LOVE

The entire time that he watched Zaya go to work, the 41-year-old was seen grinning ear-to-ear ... and afterward, he gave her a big hug and words of encouragement.

He also took to his Twitter page to share a photo of the fam at the event ... writing in the caption, "Just an icon living. Zaya’s @MIUMIUofficial debut."

Zaya has been an up-and-comer in the fashion world for a few years now -- scoring modeling gigs here and there -- but if Tuesday was any indication of her potential ... she's well on her way to being a mainstay at big shows for years to come.

