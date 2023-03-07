Jake Paul Opens Up On Wet Dream Catastrophe Ahead Of Tommy Fury Fight

Jake Paul says his fight with Tommy Fury was soiled from the start -- The Problem Child just revealed he had a wet dream before his loss to TNT ... which wasted all the testosterone he was building up for weeks.

Jake went into perhaps too much detail on his brother Logan's "Impaulsive" podcast this week ... when he admitted his, umm, "release" pissed him off to the point where it may have factored into how he performed in the ring.

Logan -- who says he experienced the same problem prior to his fight against KSI -- explained the reasoning behind the practice ... saying Jake was "building his batch" so he could rack up so much testosterone, he'd turn into an "angry f***ing fighter."

Only problem is -- Jake had a lil accident just hours before the fight ... wasting two weeks of holding it all in.

Jake described how he felt right after he realized what happened ... saying, "I f***ed myself -- literally -- over."

"I literally woke up in a panic, like, 'F***. F***, f***, f***, f***.'"

Jake isn't blaming his whole loss on the wet dream, though ... saying, "I think it's one of many reasons."

Logan sympathizes with Jake ... saying, "I remember when it happened to me, mentally, I was kinda destroyed a little bit."

"You had just done this thing that isn't easy for three weeks to a month, holding your batch in ... it's not easy. And then, on the day of the f***ing fight, all your progress is destroyed. You're back to zero."

"And, it isn't a little release, either, by the way. It's like ... it's a lot, dude."

Of course, Jake lost to Tommy via split decision in Saudi Arabia ... and if there's a rematch, he's gotta be hoping he can hold it in next time.