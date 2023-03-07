Metro Boomin Sells Music Catalog for Reported $70 Million
Metro Boomin $70 Mil Richer from Catalog Sale!!!
3/7/2023 12:37 PM PT
Metro Boomin's long string of hits is proving to be a cash cow ... the hip hop superproducer just sold off a portion of his catalog publishing rights for a whopping $70 million!!!
Shamrock Capital reportedly closed the deal Tuesday and came up on several high-profile recordings such as Migos' "Bad and Boujee," Post Malone and Quavo's "Congratulations" and "Heartless" by The Weeknd -- all of which went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Shamrock also recently acquired a chunk of Dr. Dre's catalog for $200 million, and famously bought the rights to Taylor Swift's first 6 albums back in 2020 -- so, the investment firm appears to be the go-to spot for blockbuster music to get a second shelf life.
In spite of his already historic career, Metro has been leveling up for months ... following the release of his chart-topping last album "HEROES & VILLAINS."
.@MetroBoomin is bringing his powers to Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. 🎧— Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) February 22, 2023 @SpiderVerse
More reveals and exclusives like this now on the @SonyPictures YouTube. pic.twitter.com/mfsfGzomGH
The Atlanta native is in charge of pumping the superhero-level music for the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" film ... and the film's writer and producer, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, recently told Hailee Steinfeld how excited they are for his inclusion.
We reached out to Metro's team to see what he's gonna buy with all that guap!!!