Metro Boomin Sells Music Catalog for Reported $70 Million

Metro Boomin's long string of hits is proving to be a cash cow ... the hip hop superproducer just sold off a portion of his catalog publishing rights for a whopping $70 million!!!

Shamrock Capital reportedly closed the deal Tuesday and came up on several high-profile recordings such as Migos' "Bad and Boujee," Post Malone and Quavo's "Congratulations" and "Heartless" by The Weeknd -- all of which went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Shamrock also recently acquired a chunk of Dr. Dre's catalog for $200 million, and famously bought the rights to Taylor Swift's first 6 albums back in 2020 -- so, the investment firm appears to be the go-to spot for blockbuster music to get a second shelf life.

In spite of his already historic career, Metro has been leveling up for months ... following the release of his chart-topping last album "HEROES & VILLAINS."

.@MetroBoomin is bringing his powers to Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. 🎧



More reveals and exclusives like this now on the @SonyPictures YouTube. pic.twitter.com/mfsfGzomGH — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) February 22, 2023 @SpiderVerse

The Atlanta native is in charge of pumping the superhero-level music for the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" film ... and the film's writer and producer, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, recently told Hailee Steinfeld how excited they are for his inclusion.