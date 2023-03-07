Mike WiLL Made-It Promises a Banger On New Miley Cyrus Album

Miley Cyrus topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 6 weeks with her latest single "Flowers" ... and Mike WiLL Made-It is predicting even more success with their collaborations on her new album!!!

The hip hop superproducer is announcing the restart of the "Mike WiLL x Miley Cyrus wave" ... with a few braggadocious tweets ahead of Friday's release of her album, "Endless Summer Vacation"

The pair have been frequent collaborators since going platinum with 2013's hit, "We Can't Stop" and the EarDrummers leader has production credits on several of the upcoming "Endless Summer" tracks, including "Thousand Miles" and "Violet Chemistry."

