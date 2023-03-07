'Ted Lasso' Fave Pub Listed On Airbnb For $13 Per Night Ahead of New Season

Play video content Tiny Ark

"Ted Lasso" fans will have the shot of a lifetime ... a chance to spend the night at Lasso's fave pub is getting offered on Airbnb, and it's virtually on the house!!!

As a toast to the upcoming season, the pub owner Mae -- played by Annette Badland -- teamed up with Warner Bros. to offer 3 one-night stays at The Crown & Anchor Pub, which is right around the corner from Ted's apartment in Richmond, London.

The pub is best known as the go-to place for football fans and the AFC Richmond team on the show ... and up to 4 guests will get to hang out there -- just like the 'Lasso' characters -- for just $13 per night on October 23, 24 and 25, 2023.

We're told guests will not only get an incredible place to stay ... they'll get decked out in AFC Richmond gear, play a round of darts, and sing their hearts out at karaoke.

There's also the chance to sit at Ted’s favorite table in the pub, while playing chess ... and we can't forget about the biscuits! Guests will try those biscuits paired with "garbage water" AKA English tea.