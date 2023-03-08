Justice Dept. Says Louisville PD Had Misconduct For Years Before Breonna Taylor Killing

The Justice Department has released its findings related to the death of Breonna Taylor ... saying the Louisville PD has a pattern of civil rights abuses in the years leading up to her death.

The results of the department's federal investigation were released Wednesday -- saying the Louisville Metro Police Department has a history of alleged civil rights abuses and excessive force misconduct ... starting years before Taylor's 2020 killing.

The report, obtained by TMZ, says police committed a slew of other violations over the years ... including violating the rights of those engaging in free speech, conducting searches without proper warrants, and most notably unlawfully executing search warrants without knocking.

It states the Louisville PD has "practiced an aggressive style of policing that it deploys selectively, especially against Black people, but also against vulnerable people throughout the city." It also says police leaders have often brought up ways to improve, but nothing's ever been done.

