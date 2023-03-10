Celebs Pack Out Versace Fashion Show
3/10/2023 7:07 AM PT
Versace's fashion show was an absolute hit -- despite a last minute call to move it up one day -- with some of the biggest names in Hollywood dressing to the nines to attend.
The fall/winter show wound up getting rescheduled from Friday to Thursday due to rain -- it was an outdoor event on the roof of the Pacific Design Center in WeHo. Based on the turnout ... everyone cleared their schedules.
Among folks in the building ... Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Channing Tatum, Anne Hathaway, Lil Nas X, Allison Williams, Pamela Anderson, Matt Bomer, Ke Huy Quan, Lily James, Gabrielle Union and hubby Dwyane Wade, and Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez.
Paris Hilton attended with her sister Nicky and mom Kathy ... as well as Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis -- and Elton John, Cher and her fiancé Alexander Edwards had front-row seats.
The models for the highly-anticipated show were also A-list ... Gigi Hadid opened the runway action, while Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner also did their thing.
And, of course, the big boss lady, Donatella Versace, closed out the show ... waving to the crowd of her very famous friends.