Selena Gomez Says She Lied When She Said Body-Shaming Didn't Bother Her

Selena Gomez is confessing to a lie ... that she isn't bothered when people body-shame her, because it's actually a gut punch.

Selena says although she pretended not to be affected by social media posts zeroing in on her weight, she says behind closed doors she would cry her eyes out.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star had a reason ... "I was posting these things saying it doesn't bother me because I didn't want it to bother other people who were experiencing the same thing," adding, "Getting shamed for what they look like, who they are, who they love, I just think it's so unfair."

As you know, Selena was diagnosed in 2014 with lupus, which has various side effects including weight gain. She said, "I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus."

