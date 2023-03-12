'SNL' Sees Mike Tyson Take Over as Oscars Security, George Santos as Tom Cruise
3/12/2023 7:11 AM PT
"SNL" eviscerated the Oscars Saturday night .... with a fantasy awards show that is absolutely hilarious!!!
The enforcer against a Will Smith redo is none other than Mike Tyson, played spectacularly by Kenan Thompson, who said, “I should warn you, the following things will set me off: clapping, statutes of gold people, shows that last more than three hours, and also hearing the phrase ‘the magic of movies.’”
Jamie Lee Curtis, who wore a dress right off the Costco rack, is equally funny.
But the best ... Tom Cruise showed up at the Oscars. Well, it's actually Rep. George Santos, who slyly passed himself off as "Tom Q Cruise."
Very funny.