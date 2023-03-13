Trevor Bauer Signing One-Year Contract With Japan's Yokohama DeNA BayStars
Trevor Bauer Signing W/ Japanese Baseball Team ... After Dodgers Cut
3/13/2023 1:13 PM PT
2:22 PM PT -- Sources close to Trevor Bauer tell TMZ Sports ... the pitcher has had his eye on playing in the Nippon Professional Baseball for years -- following a trip he made to Japan back in 2019.
We're told he actually spent time with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars on the visit, and has known team execs for years -- paving the way for his signing this week.
A formal announcement of the deal, our sources say, is scheduled to come in just a few hours.
Trevor Bauer's potential road back to an MLB mound will be making a stop in Japan first ... the former Cy Young winner is signing a deal to play for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars this season.
According to Sanspo Sports, Bauer's contract with his new team will be for one year ... and right around $3 million. ESPN reported Monday afternoon the deal is expected to become official later Monday night.
LA Dodgers Cut Ties W/ Trevor Bauer, Taken Off Roster
Bauer was just released by the Dodgers in January -- after he was reinstated from a suspension that the MLB had hit him with following an investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a 27-year-old woman during two encounters in 2021.
Initially, the ban was for 324 games ... but it was ultimately reduced to 194 games by an independent arbitrator, making Bauer eligible to play in the MLB this season.
But, following his release from LA, no team signed him ... prompting the move to the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.
Bauer hasn't pitched professionally since June 2021 -- but when he was on the mound, he was as effective as any pitcher in baseball. In the '21 season before he was put on paid leave as the MLB kicked off its investigation, he had 2.59 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched.
Bauer -- who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his case -- has yet to publicly comment on the new deal.
Originally Published -- 1:13 PM PT