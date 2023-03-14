LeBron James Floored by New Rapper Connie Diiamond's 'Move' Freestyle

Upstart Bronx MC Connie Diiamond is currently basking in the glow of a King's cosign ... after LeBron James publicly approved of her show-stealing "Move" freestyle!!!

LBJ has been nursing a right tendon injury in his foot for weeks now ... but the NBA scoring champ's ears are just fine, and Tuesday he posted a celebration of Connie's flow and tenacity on the mic.

The Def Jam signee celebrated LBJ's validation on her IG page ... letting fans know the song -- which she recorded months ago -- is now on digital service providers.

The track samples Ludacris' stadium classic "Move Bitch" -- which was also released on Def Jam back in 2001, so the synergy is real.