'The Challenge' Star Nelson Thomas Thanks K.J. Osborn For Role In Crash Rescue

Nelson Thomas -- a star on MTV's "The Challenge" -- just revealed he is the man NFL player K.J. Osborn and three others helped pull from a fiery car crash earlier this month ... thanking the group for saving his life.

As we previously reported, the Minnesota Vikings receiver said he was in an Uber heading home after a workout in Austin, Texas on March 5 ... when he saw a car that had crashed and caught fire.

Play video content

Osborn, his driver and two others rushed to assist ... and were able to pull the man away from the fiery scene.

As it turns out, it was Thomas who the group of heroes saved ... and he is giving each of them a shout-out.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I want to thank [K.J.] for being on the scene and filming my rescue," Thomas said in a tweet ... adding he is "forever grateful" to the three others for getting him out of the car and "risking their own lives to save mine."

Thomas also shared pictures of his injuries from the hospital bed -- which appear to be cuts and burns on his ankle and arm -- and says he is feeling well and getting stronger, but has a ways to go before he gets back to 100%.

"Words can’t explain how grateful I am to be alive," Thomas said. "God is truly great and he has you in his hands no matter who you are."