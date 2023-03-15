Chance the Rapper Shares Bobby Caldwell DM: 'This Never Happens to Me'
Chance the Rapper 💔 Over Bobby Caldwell Got His Song Sample Blessing!!!
3/15/2023 12:52 PM PT
Chance the Rapper joined scores of artists mourning Bobby Caldwell Wednesday ... and his tribute included proof of the late singer's admiration for his music being sampled.
Last September, Caldwell apparently reached out to thank Chance for sampling one of his tracks, and the Chicago-born rapper thanked the blue-eyed soul singer for giving him career inspiration.
DJ Jazzy Jeff, whose music also benefitted from Caldwell interpolations, had a similar reaction of shock upon learning about his death.
Damn....RIP Bobby Caldwell!!! https://t.co/IxHSPNH9Qi— DJ Jazzy Jeff (@djjazzyjeff215) March 15, 2023 @djjazzyjeff215
Caldwell passed away Tuesday night at age 71 after long battles with neuropathy and a ruptured Achilles tendon -- and Chance says the news has left him broken, despite never actually meeting Caldwell in person.
No word which Caldwell song Chance got cleared, but he was best known for his 1978 quiet storm number "What You Won't Do for Love" -- which has been sampled by Tupac Shakur, Jazzy Jeff, Kool G Rap and more ... so we'll be anticipating the finished product!!!