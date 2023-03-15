Chance the Rapper Shares Bobby Caldwell DM: 'This Never Happens to Me'

Chance the Rapper joined scores of artists mourning Bobby Caldwell Wednesday ... and his tribute included proof of the late singer's admiration for his music being sampled.

Last September, Caldwell apparently reached out to thank Chance for sampling one of his tracks, and the Chicago-born rapper thanked the blue-eyed soul singer for giving him career inspiration.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, whose music also benefitted from Caldwell interpolations, had a similar reaction of shock upon learning about his death.

Caldwell passed away Tuesday night at age 71 after long battles with neuropathy and a ruptured Achilles tendon -- and Chance says the news has left him broken, despite never actually meeting Caldwell in person.