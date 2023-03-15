Forklift Accident Leaves Worker Seriously Injured At JFK Airport

Play video content TMZ.com

A forklift collapsed and seriously injured a worker at JFK Airport in NYC ... and TMZ has obtained footage of the chaotic aftermath.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the lift toppled over at a Delta building on Tuesday night, landing on the worker.

We’re told cops and Emergency Service crews quickly responded to the scene and extricated the man from under the lift.

Check out our video showing police cars and ESU trucks with lights flashing and the scene cordoned off with yellow tape. You could also see what appears to be the forklift.

Our sources say the victim was conscious, but suffered a serious leg injury and needed a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment ... his condition was not known.