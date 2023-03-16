Alabama's Nate Oats Says Brandon Miller Needs Armed Security After Disturbing Messages

Play video content Youtube / Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama head basketball coach Nate Oats says Brandon Miller needs armed security to keep him safe after his star player received numerous disturbing messages.

A video of the SEC Player of the Year walking into Birmingham's Legacy Arena went viral on Wednesday ... because the future NBA lottery pick was accompanied by an armed guard.

Oats was asked about the protection during Wednesday's presser and explained he and the university felt it was "appropriate" following the disturbing messages Miller received.

"It's nothing a college kid should have to go through," Oats said. "I think if you were able to see what I've seen and you'd understand why that's going on right now."

"Some of the messages from people that can sit behind fake email addresses, but who knows whether they're real or not. Something that nobody would ever want for their son -- I treat my players like my own sons. I put myself in his parent's shoes."

Oats added, "I don’t want to get into all that. The entire situation, as you know, is just a heartbreaking situation on all accounts."

Of course, Oats is referring to the murder of Jamea Harris, who was fatally shot on January 15 in Tuscaloosa. According to police, Brandon delivered the gun to the men accused of shooting Harris.

Miller's teammate, Darius Miles, along with another man, were arrested and charged with capital murder.

As his team preps for their first round NCAA tourney game, Miller was asked about the detail.

"I feel like we always travel with security. That's all I'm gonna be able to say on that."

Despite all the off-court distractions, Coach Oats say they're prepared for the NCAA Tournament and have blocked out all the outside noise.

"Our guys have been really mature about kinda focusing on the task at hand," Oats said.

"I think it's that mentality of like we're all in this together, we're trying to get to be the best we can be, and let's just make sure we're all focused and have a great practice."