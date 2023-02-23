Shooting Victim's Parents Furious With Alabama For Playing Brandon Miller

The parents of the woman who was killed in Tuscaloosa last month are appalled Brandon Miller was allowed to suit up for Alabama on Wednesday ... claiming the university is focusing more on saving his basketball career than the lives that were ruined as a result of the tragic shooting.

Miller scored 41 points to help the Crimson Tide beat South Carolina ... just one day after cops testified he was connected to Jamea Harris' murder by providing now ex-teammate Darius Miles with his gun on Jan. 15.

Miles isn't accused of actually firing the gun, but has been arrested for capital murder. A third man allegedly fired the fatal shot ... using Miles' gun, which was allegedly delivered by Miller.

DeCarla Cotton was shocked Miller was eligible to play in the game ... telling USA Today, "It’s just unimaginable, and it’s like his life is just going on."

"He took a brief pause and it didn’t stop. It’s like, okay, slap on the wrist and go play ball."

Cotton points out her daughter would still be alive if a gun was not present on Jan. 15 ... adding Miller should have known the potential consequences.

Cotton said the university should care more about her grandson, 5-year-old, Kaine ... who now has to grow up without a mother.

"He’s the true victim in all this," she added. "He won’t have a mother anymore to influence his growing up and who he’s going to be."

Jamea's stepdad, Delvin Heard, also went after Bama head coach, Nate Oats for comments he made surrounding the tragedy ... calling his handling of the matter "godawful."

Heard specifically stated Oats crossed the line for saying Miller was in the wrong place at the wrong time ... claiming the coach "crossed the line."

Oats later apologized for his previous statements, but Heard clearly isn't having it.

"The retraction meant nothing to us because over this five-week period, he has made a habit of making reckless statements," Heard added. "When I say reckless, I mean statements not considering the victim in this whole thing, which is Jamea Harris."

As we previously reported, Miller's attorney claimed in a statement he "never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur."