Ashley Graham Reveals Husband Had A Vasectomy

Play video content Milk Drunk Podcast

Ashley Graham isn't looking to expand her family, revealing her husband actually had a vasectomy to prevent any chance of having more kiddos in the future.

Ashley got candid on the 'Milk Drunk' podcast, founded by Bobbie -- an organic formula company. The model was chatting it up about parenthood and her plans for the future before being asked if she was hoping to have any more children.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, AG makes it clear, her hubby Justin Ervin is in "full vasectomy mode" and "shooting blanks". In other words ... it ain't happening!!!

Ashley and Justin tied the knot in 2010, and they've since welcomed three kids together.

Play video content ABC

Of course, it seems as though the mommy and model already has a lot on her plate. You'll recall her recent Oscars gig ... though she wound up having a very awkward exchange with Hugh Grant.