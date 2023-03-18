What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
3/18/2023 12:30 AM PT
Just like in the movie "Bridesmaids" ... you can always count on Melissa McCarthy to keep you safe and be on the watch, but now it's on YOU to look out for any mishaps in these two images. Buckle on up, because this Frigin' Difference is like no other!
The hilarious actress was recently snapped on the movie set of "Bernard and The Genie" in New York City -- and she evidently went on a big shopping spree -- so before she drops, see if you can bag up the changes in the two shots!
Best of luck!
**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Melissa McCarthy photos!**