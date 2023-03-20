Gonzaga Star Drew Timme Drops F-Bomb on Live TV ... After Win Over TCU

Gonzaga star Drew Timme's gotta put some money in the swear jar after the Bulldogs defeated TCU to advance to the Sweet 16 on Sunday ... 'cause he dropped an F-bomb on live television right after the big win!!

Drew was pretty stoked after sealing the 84-81 victory ... and he got caught up in the moment during his postgame interview as he explained the pressure he and his teammates felt to win the game.

"Before they announced our starting lineup, it was like, 'in seven straight Sweet 16s,'" Timme said in the interview. "I'm like, 'We cannot be the team that f***s this one up."

No. 3-seed Gonzaga has made the Sweet 16 seven straight years dating back to 2015 ... but that streak was in jeopardy when No. 6-seed TCU was leading 38-33 at halftime.

The Bulldogs weren't done fighting ... and Drew played a pivotal role in 'Zaga's comeback, scoring 28 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

During his postgame conference, Drew took aim at TCU fans for doubting Gonzaga -- saying he used their trash-talk as motivation.

"Throw lighter fluid on the fire if you wish," Timme told reporters. "I thought TCU was a highly educated school and they didn't sound so smart with their comments."

Of course, the 6-foot-10 forward is Gonzaga's best player ... he led the team in scoring this past season, averaging 21.1 points per game and registering 7.3 rebounds per contest.