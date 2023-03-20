Justin Thomas Signs OnlyFans Model's Boob ... 'You Made My Year!'

Play video content

Justin Thomas got REALLY close with one of his biggest admirers at the Valspar Championship over the weekend ... when he signed a female fan's boob -- and it was all caught on video!!!

The hilarious moment went down as social media influencer/OnlyFans model Karin Hart attended the event in Florida ... when she explained on her Instagram story she wanted the two-time major championship winner to autograph her chest.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hart's big opportunity came about an hour later when JT was signing items for fans ... and she pleaded with the golf star to fulfill her wish.

"Yeah, baby, come on ... sign it, sign it!" Hart said with a big smile on her face. As it turns out, JT was down to grant her wish ... 'cause after some initial hesitation and laughter, he signed her chest!!! (By the looks of it, this may have been a first for JT).

Hart was over the moon about the interaction ... later saying it made her year.