Podcast Host Runs In L.A. Marathon High For His Birthday

One dude crossed the finish line in this year's L.A. Marathon with a pretty impressive feat, but he wasn't on a runner's high -- he was just high.

Podcast host Adam Ill took to the streets of Los Angeles with over 22,000 others Sunday morning ... but, we're guessing he was one of only a few smoking joints while on the 6-hour jog.

Adam documented a good portion of his trek, but he was mostly showing off his HIGHlights.

He didn't set any time records, coming in 954th out of 1,163 men in his age range -- but he was live on Twitch during his run and mentioned it was all going down on his birthday. One hell of a way to kick off another trip around the sun.

For those unaware, Adam calls himself "The Highest Host" and a cannabis celebrity ... and he hosts 'The OG Potcast', one of the longest-running Mary Jane-themed podcasts.