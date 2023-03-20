Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Podcast Host Runs In L.A. Marathon High For His Birthday

L.A. Marathon Podcast Host Smokes Joints While Running ... Finishes the Race!!!

3/20/2023 9:13 AM PT
RUNNIN' ON GAS

One dude crossed the finish line in this year's L.A. Marathon with a pretty impressive feat, but he wasn't on a runner's high -- he was just high.

HIGH PRIZE

Podcast host Adam Ill took to the streets of Los Angeles with over 22,000 others Sunday morning ... but, we're guessing he was one of only a few smoking joints while on the 6-hour jog.

Adam documented a good portion of his trek, but he was mostly showing off his HIGHlights.

Instagram/@adamill_

He didn't set any time records, coming in 954th out of 1,163 men in his age range -- but he was live on Twitch during his run and mentioned it was all going down on his birthday. One hell of a way to kick off another trip around the sun.

INVESTIGATING FLIGHT 23

For those unaware, Adam calls himself "The Highest Host" and a cannabis celebrity ... and he hosts 'The OG Potcast', one of the longest-running Mary Jane-themed podcasts.

It's a lock he lit up more than birthday candles to celebrate finishing the marathon!!!

