Late 'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Fight Scene Clip From Final Movie

Jason David Frank shows off his mixed martial arts skills in his last movie role ... and we got exclusive video of him kicking ass in what turned out to be the late actor's final gig.

JDF is the star of the upcoming action flick "Legend of The White Dragon" ... playing a fugitive trying to clear his name in the city he once fought to protect.

The late 'Power Rangers' star goes from the White Ranger to the White Dragon. The movie will be released this fall, lining up with what would have been Jason's 50th birthday.

In this preview clip, obtained by TMZ, Jason's character squares off with Mark Dacascos, another famous mixed martial artist known for his work in kung fu movies.

TMZ broke the story ... Jason died by suicide back in November, with a close friend telling us Frank was struggling with mental health issues and battling depression.

Producer Sean Schoenke tells TMZ ... “Despite the tremendous loss, the production team has worked tirelessly to complete the film and ensure that it meets the high standards that Jason set for himself. The result is a powerful and moving tribute to his talent and dedication.”

In addition to acting in 'White Dragon,' Jason was also one of the producers ... and his daughter, Jenna Rae Frank, has a supporting role.