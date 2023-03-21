New Video Shows Wild Car Wreck in NYC, 2 People Dead

Play video content Pete Gerber

A deadly car wreck captured on video looked like a wild scene straight out of a Hollywood movie, but the scary thing was ... it was all real.

Check out the insane footage showing a driver barreling through an NYC intersection and crashing into another vehicle. Two people were killed and five others were injured.

Police say Vitaliy Konoplyov was in a Toyota Camry cruising through a traffic light at the Brooklyn intersection on Monday afternoon, when he T-boned a Honda crossing in front of him in the opposite direction. It was not clear who had the right of way.

The impact from the collision sent the Toyota spiraling onto the sidewalk as people ran for cover. The Honda spun around in the street as shrapnel was flying everywhere.

The NYPD says both vehicles also hit a pedestrian and the Toyota struck an occupied Chevrolet Equinox.

Cops say the Honda driver and pedestrian died at a local hospital.

A passenger in the Honda was in critical condition at the hospital. The Equinox driver was in stable condition.

Konoplyov and his two passengers were also injured, but all were expected to survive.