Fan Banned 40 Years For Storming Pitch, Punching Player During Europa League Match

The fan who stormed the pitch and attacked a player during a Europa League match last month has been hit with a massive ban ... with Dutch club PSV announcing the intruder is persona non grata for the next 40 YEARS.

Remember, the spectator interrupted the PSV vs. Sevilla match at Philips Stadium in the Netherlands on Feb. 23 ... when he ran onto the field and punched Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović in the face.

Un aficionado del PSV ha saltado a agredir a Dimitrovic, partido del Sevilla en plena disputa del partido, surrealista. pic.twitter.com/7El1HI6Zvk — Rodríguez (@RodriguezRMCF) February 23, 2023 @RodriguezRMCF

PSV said in a statement the culprit -- currently serving a two-month prison sentence -- is not only banned from the club for four decades, but he's also forbidden from entering the area around the stadium for two years ... and is facing a possible fine imposed by UEFA.

PSV also added that the 20-year-old man should have never been allowed to enter the stadium to begin with ... as he was already serving a ban for a prior incident, but he was able to get through the gates with a friend's ticket.

Of course, prison time and a 40-year ban wasn't the only thing the guy walked away with -- he also got his ass beat, as Dmitrović leveled him with one punch after the ambush, dropping him to the ground.

The intruder tried to put up a fight ... but security, with help from players from both sides, was able to escort him off the field.