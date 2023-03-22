Draymond Green Rips 'Nosy, 'Disgusting' People For Andrew Wiggins Rumors

Draymond Green is speaking out on the rumors surrounding his teammate Andrew Wiggins ... saying it doesn't matter if it's true or not, the "nosy" and "disgusting" people need to mind their business.

Wiggins -- who was traded to the Golden State Warriors in 2020 -- stepped away from the team after their Feb. 13 game (right before the All-Star break) due to a personal matter.

The situation is really intense, according to an anonymous player, who told The Athletic, "What he’s dealing with is some real s***."

Rumors about Wiggins' absence have been circulating social media ... and Green, his teammate, has seen some of what's been said, and he's pissed.

"I'm not here to say whether it's true or false. I don't know -- not my business!!" Green said Tuesday on his podcast. "But point being, it's not yours either!!"

"Like y'all are so thirsty to know what's going on in someone's life that THAT becomes the thing?!"

The 4-time NBA champ continued to rip those spreading rumors without evidence -- calling them insane and disgusting for investigating Wiggins' personal life.

"That's insane!! That's nuts!! The fact that people are so nosy and so consumed on what someone else do in their life, not basketball, in their life that THAT is the story ... with no confirmation of nothing?! Sometimes people disgust me," the 33-year-old said.

"I don't think it matters for the world to ever know if it is [true] or isn't."

Wiggins has yet to respond to any of the gossip ... but his girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, recently tweeted, "Literally the farthest thing from the truth. It’s sad y’all even doing this."