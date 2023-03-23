NFL's Foster Moreau Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Discovered On Visit W/ Saints

NFL free agent Foster Moreau says he has cancer ... revealing Wednesday he was diagnosed following a routine physical with New Orleans Saints team doctors earlier this month.

Moreau explained on his Twitter page that he had been down in Louisiana talking with New Orleans brass about potentially signing on for the 2023 season ... when Saints medical personnel discovered he had Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the body's immune system.

The former Las Vegas Raiders tight end called the news "life changing" ... and he said he will now have to step away from football to fight the disease.

The 25-year-old, though, vowed to beat it ... writing in his statement, "I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love!"

The news sucks for Moreau ... the former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had just played out his entire rookie contract, and seemed to be in line for a big payday in free agency.

But, he appeared upbeat in his social media statement nonetheless ... telling all of his fans he has a huge support group that'll help him on his road to recovery.