Michael Irvin 'Terrified' For Future ... After Throat Cancer Tests

Michael Irvin 'Terrified' For Future After Throat Cancer Tests

Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is asking for prayers ... the Hall of Fame receiver says he's undergoing tests for throat cancer -- and is scared for his life.

"Saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement," Mike wrote on social media ... "I AM TERRIFIED!!"

Irvin says after the Cowboys beat the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" in an epic game last November ... he lost his voice.

But, Michael says the issue persisted for the next 8 WEEKS ... and now, doctors are undergoing tests to see if Irvin's vocal problems run deeper than just screaming his face off for his favorite team.

Irvin says he spent the weekend at Ronald Reagan Hospital in L.A. getting a throat biopsy ... and he's beyond afraid for the possible results.

"I share with you that I lost my father at the young age of 51. He had throat cancer. This daemon has chased and vexed me deep in my spirit all my life."

Michael's asking for prayers, writing, "Could you please send up a prayer to help my family and I deal with whatever the results may be?"

For their part, Irvin's ex-teammates have his back ... both Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith reached out to send love to their fellow triplet.

"Lots of love and support for you Irv," Aikman wrote ... "sending prayers my man!"

Added Smith, "8-22-88 4 life. We have and we will continue to (pray) for you and your family my brother."