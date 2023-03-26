Dick Van Dyke Shows Off Crash Injuries In New Photos

Play video content SplashNews.com / Coleman-Rayner

Dick Van Dyke showed off his battle wounds Friday after his recent car accident, claiming the airbags didn’t deploy during the crash.

The beloved “Mary Poppins” icon, 97, was spotted out and about with his wife, 51-year-old Arlene Silver, and a younger pal.

Van Dyke pointed out two stitches in his chin after his car accident last week ... “I’m fine — just sore all over” ... assuring people he was doing “pretty good.”

“The airbags did not deploy, so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber,” he quipped, with his infamous grin.

He brushed off the concerns about his well-being, saying he’s doing relatively ok ... “I’m 97 — all my friends are dead.”

The famed actor crashed his silver Lexus earlier this Month into a gate in Malibu while driving in wet conditions, apparently losing control of the wheel.

Photos from the accident show Van Dyke with blood on his mouth and nose, and paramedics treated him at the scene for his injuries and a possible concussion.

Officers don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the slippery crash, but they reportedly requested that the actor retake his driving exam with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Just a few months prior, the “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” star was seen lamenting the Golden State’s drought, wishing for a wet spell, while visiting one of his favorite nonprofit organizations in October 2022.

“Is it ever going to rain?” he asked at the time when he was spotted driving the same vehicle involved in this month’s unfortunate crash.

A decade ago, Van Dyke was involved in a more serious car accident — that time, his vehicle burst into flames. Dick was driving on a California highway when he noticed smoke coming from the hood of his Jaguar.

Promptly pulling over to the side of the road, a hero bystander rushed to the star’s rescue and pulled him from the car just before it burst into flames.

The inferno torched the luxe car, but Van Dyke luckily escaped without a scratch.