Dick Van Dyke Behind the Wheel in Single-Car Crash

Dick Van Dyke got into a car crash in Malibu ... though he managed to avoid serious injury.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police responded to a call of a single-car accident last Wednesday morning, and when deputies arrived they found Dick behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 which he'd crashed into a gate.

Our sources say the 97-year-old film and TV legend told cops his car slid and he lost control before slamming into the gate. The streets were wet from the nonstop rain L.A.'s been getting.

As for Dick's injuries ... we're told he was bleeding from the nose and mouth and might have suffered a concussion. Paramedics treated him at the scene, and he had no interest in going to a hospital.

Dick's taken a beating onscreen during his seven decades in Hollywood ... so we're guessing a few minor bumps and bruises don't faze him much.

Play video content

Our sources say drugs and alcohol were NOT involved ... though cops have submitted paperwork to the DMV requesting a driving retest for Dick, with one of the factors being his age.