Cocaine Bear Officiates Kentucky Wedding, Photos From The Big Day

2 lovers have officially become 1 with the help of a famous drug-sniffing black bear -- and we've got the wedding day photos so you can bear witness to the special occasion.

TMZ broke the story, Kentucky natives Alexandra and Armando were set to say "I Do" Monday at the KY for KY Fun Mall in Lexington ... and these pics from inside the venue show Cocaine Bear makin' quite the impression as the ceremony kicks off.

C.B. even dressed up for the monumental occasion -- swapping out his raccoon-skin headwear for a top hat ... classy move, Pablo Escobear!

As we reported, the owner of the museum where the stuffed bear resides was all for the unorthodox ceremony -- telling Roadside America, "As long as you feel that the person marrying you -- like Cocaine Bear -- has the authority, then that marriage can be binding here in Kentucky."

BTW -- looks like the flick of the same name was gettin' some promotion on the big day ... as you know, the 2023 movie is loosely based on that exact bear that died in 1985 after ingesting a BUNCH of cocaine dropped from a plane piloted by convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton.