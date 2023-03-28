Nashville Shooter Gunned Down By Hero Cops, Graphic Body Cam Footage Shows

Play video content Nashville Police Department

Nashville Police have released graphic body cam footage from the elementary school mass shooting ... and the video shows hero cops racing up the stairs and gunning the shooter down.

The intense clip was released Tuesday morning, showing multiple officers clearing classrooms and bathrooms on the first floor of The Covenant School before rushing upstairs where 28-year-old Audrey Hale was shooting at cops outside the building.

The police officers find Hale near a window, and officer Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, fires multiple shots at Hale, putting the shooter on the ground. -- a second officer, Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran shoots Hale again.

As we reported, Hale entered the building with 3 weapons -- a 9MM semiautomatic and 2 assault-type rifles. Hale fatally shot a total of 6 people, including 3 9-year-old children.

Video released by Nashville PD Monday showed Hale spraying the front glass door with bullets before entering ... then could be seen roaming the halls with one gun raised.