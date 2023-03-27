NFL Star Taylor Lewan, Tenn. Titans Mourn Victims Of Nashville School Shooting

'This S*** Has Got To Stop'

Taylor Lewan, Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans are mourning after another school shooting took the lives of six people, including three children, in Nashville on Monday ... with the frustrated NFL lineman saying "this s*** has got to stop."

The horrific incident occurred around 10:13 AM when Nashville Police received a call about an active shooter at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church -- a Christian school for preschool to 6th-grade students.

Bystander video captured the moments when students in Nashville were escorted by police following a shooting at Covenant School.https://t.co/nLWGnacUGo pic.twitter.com/KKljlyZyBj — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2023 @AP

Three students and three adults were killed in the attack.

"Officers entered the first story of the school, began clearing it," police said at the news conference. "They heard shots coming from the second level. They immediately went to the gunfire."

Police said they saw a female shooter -- who was armed with at least two assault-type rifles and a handgun -- on the second floor when she was fatally shot by responding officers.

BREAKING- SHOCKING - AUTHORITIES PROVIDE UPDATE - Identity of female school shooter unknown for now. Three adults confirmed dead, three children confirmed dead, the female shooter also dead in Nashville school shooting. In all 7 people confirmed dead. The incident took place at… pic.twitter.com/Mea2UfzQNG — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 27, 2023 @simonateba

Lewan -- who played for the Titans from 2014 to 2022 -- was devastated by news of the tragic event, and went to Twitter to express his frustration over the senseless act.

"This s*** has got to stop," the former first-round pick said. "Disgusting, these are children."

His former teammate, Kevin Byard, also shared his thoughts on social media ... the Titans safety saying, "Cannot believe this happens in our communities. Praying for all the families involved."

Henry -- who joined the Titans in 2016 -- added his own thoughts on Twitter ... saying, "I am heartbroken and sick over the lives lost today at Covenant School. I’m praying for comfort and peace for all those affected in our community 🙏🏾♥️"

The Tennessee Titans also weighed in, expressing support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the community.