NFL Approves Rule Allowing Players To Wear Jersey No. 0

The NFL will now allow its heroes to wear zeros -- the league just approved a rule that will let players choose jersey No. 0 going forward!!!

Team owners voted on the rule change at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Phoenix on Tuesday ... saying everyone except offensive and defensive linemen now can choose the digit from here on out.

The NFL had previously barred the number -- only allowing players to go as low as No. 1 -- but revisited the matter after the Philadelphia Eagles brought it to the table this offseason.

It's great news for several college football stars who are expected to be drafted in the first round next month -- both Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez rocked the jersey number at their respective colleges.

No word yet on if any current NFL star will consider switching over ... but it seems to be only a matter of time at this point.