Joe Montana's 'The Drive' SB Jersey Sells For $1 Mil, Breaks Brady's Auction Record

Joe Montana's iconic jersey, worn during Super Bowl XXIII (and SB XIX), when the legendary quarterback engineered "The Drive," the most iconic drive in football history, sold for an astounding $1.212 million, smashing the previous record of $480K, which a fan paid for a Tom Brady jersey last year.

Goldin brokered the historic sale.

"It's only right that the two greatest quarterbacks of all-time are still trading off records, even in retirement," said Ken Goldin. "Montana was already in rarefied air with four championship rings and three Super Bowl MVPs -- [and] with the record-breaking sale of his Super Bowl XXIII jersey, Montana has surpassed Tom Brady on top of that mountain."

Montana -- who went undefeated in Super Bowls during his career (4-0) -- first sported the record-breaking jersey in Super Bowl XIX (1985) when the 49ers defeated the Dolphins, 38-16. Joe was named SB MVP.

The 4x Super Bowl champ -- regarded by many as the G.O.A.T. -- also wore the same jersey in Super Bowl XXIII (imagine that happening now) against the Cincinnati Bengals at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami on January 22, 1989.

The 49ers were trailing the Bengals 16-13 late in the fourth quarter when Montana cemented his legendary status by marching his team down the field 92 yards, scoring a touchdown with less than 3 minutes to go in the game.

The game-winning 92-yard drive is historic among sports fans -- as it propelled the Niners to a 20-16 victory over the Bengals. It was Montana's third Super Bowl championship.