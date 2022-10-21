Tom Brady Rare Autographed Rookie Card Sells For $2.4 Million

Tom Brady continues to make history -- a rookie card signed by the G.O.A.T himself just sold for $2.4 million, the highest sale for any football card at public auction this year!

PWCC, who auctioned the card, says the Brady rookie card -- from the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket set -- was hot from the start, crossing the $1 million mark just 16 hours after bidding opened.

We're told the $2.4 mil haul makes it the third-highest public auction sale for a Brady card and the third-highest public auction sale for a trading card this year.

It's no shock this particular card sold for so much money. The card itself is super rare ... only 100 were ever produced. Making it worth even more, the card was graded Mint (and the autograph was graded as perfect).

87 of the 100 cards have been graded at some point, but only a small handful have come back Mint, thus the exorbitant price.

"This is an extremely desirable card featuring the greatest quarterback to ever play the game," PWCC exec Jesse Craig said.