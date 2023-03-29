Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Arrested for Public Intoxication

3/29/2023 6:16 PM PT
Bam Margera was arrested after allegedly making a scene at a restaurant where his estranged wife and son were eating ... and cops say Bam was drunk in public.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police in Burbank got a call around 3:45 PM Wednesday for a disturbance at a Thai food restaurant, and when officers arrived they found the "Jackass" star arguing with a woman, with the dispute getting louder and louder.

Our sources say when police got to the restaurant, Bam was unable to take care of himself and was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.

There's video on social media showing Bam at the restaurant, and he's clearly upset. The footage shows Margera walking in and out of the restaurant while cops look on.

At one point, in the clip posted to Instagram Live by comedian Evan Breen, you see Bam take a seat on a curb while he speaks to officers.

One witness told us Bam's estranged wife, Nikki, and his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, were also inside the restaurant ... but cops aren't saying if Nikki was the woman arguing with Bam.

TMZ broke the story, Nikki filed for legal separation from Bam back in February -- after she claims he didn't appear to be sober during a visit he was supposed to have with Phoenix.

We were also the first to report Bam's domestic violence arrest earlier this month after a woman claimed he kicked her.

Bam has vowed to be a more present father as of late, even getting Phoenix's name tattooed on his face.

Our sources say Bam will either have to post $500 bail or stay in custody until he sobers up.

