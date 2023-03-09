Bam Margera Allegedly Left Estranged Wife High and Dry Amid Separation

Bam Margera recently expressed outrage over his estranged wife bashing him -- but she has every reason to after the difficult state of affairs he's left her in ... so says her lawyer.

Nikki Boyd's attorney, David Glass, tells TMZ ... "Unfortunately, Mr. Margera doesn’t seem to understand what ‘supporting your wife and child’ means" -- this in response to Bam saying last week that he was "disappointed" in what she and Glass had said about him publicly.

Glass adds, "Nikki has no car, no money, is being evicted from her apartment, and can’t afford to send their child to school, while Bam drops $50,000 on bail, and who knows how much on a Las Vegas spree."

Of course, DG is referring to Bam posting bail last week after being arrested for domestic violence near San Diego -- although the D.A. says the goods aren't there to prosecute him.

The final haymaker from Glass ... "Either Bam, or his parents -- whoever controls his money -- has to provide Nikki with enough money each month so she can care for their son."

You'll recall ... Nikki recently filed for legal separation from Bam, following months of them not being together amid his addiction struggles. Things appeared to be on a good path for a time -- when Bam brought their son, Phoenix, onstage with him while he was on tour with Steve-O -- but things fell apart.

Late last month Bam addressed Nikki and Glass in a social media post about the financial support. Bam claimed that he didn't need to pay Nikki spousal support because they were never officially married. He went on to say that he had been paying her $5k a month, had done his part, but if he wasn't able to see or talk to his son then he wouldn't be sending anymore money.

