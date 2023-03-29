Predators, Bruins Honor Nashville Shooting Victims Before Game In Boston

The Predators were joined by the Bruins in honoring the victims of the school shooting in Nashville before their game in Boston on Tuesday night ... and the tributes to the six who tragically died were very emotional.

Just before the puck dropped on the contest at TD Garden ... the two teams and their fans had a moment of silence. The arena's public address announcer told the crowd at the time, "The Boston Bruins stand alongside the Nashville Predators in solidarity against gun violence and in support of the Nashville community."

Boston organizes a moment of silence before the national anthem to honor the victims of the Covenant School shooting. pic.twitter.com/fZszVHg8oh — Bally Sports: Preds (@PredsOnBally) March 28, 2023 @PredsOnBally

Players were visibly shaken as the venue went silent ... and the names of the six victims -- three of whom were just 9 years old -- were displayed on the stadium's jumbotron.

The two teams also wore stickers on their helmets to honor The Covenant School -- where a 28-year-old gunman shot the six on Monday morning. The Preds urged people to donate to support survivors as well.

The Bruins and Predators will wear helmet decals with the Covenant School insignia during tonight's game at TD Garden.



The Boston Bruins Foundation will also donate $10,000 to the Nashville Predators Foundation to support their efforts in helping the victims’ families. pic.twitter.com/HkBX4WudKa — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 28, 2023 @ConorRyan_93

The game was the Predators' first since the tragedy ... and they ended up winning despite all the pregame emotions -- beating the best team in the NHL, 2-1.

Before the contest began, Predators head coach John Hynes called all of Monday's events "a really sad situation."